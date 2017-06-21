Networking event for businesses in Chatteris

Developing skills for the workplace will be the focus of a business networking event in Chatteris.

The second in a new series of events hosted by Fenland District Council and its economic development arm, Fenland for Business, it will be held at the South Fens Business Centre on June 27 from 10.30am to noon.

The aim is to give local organisations the chance to meet other businesses in an informal setting and discuss current local business issues with expert guest speakers.

Speakers will include representatives from The Skills Service, Chatteris-based Metalcraft, which is a keen advocate of apprenticeships, and the College of West Anglia.

Councillor Ralph Butcher, the council’s portfolio holder for growth, said: “This is a great speaker line-up that clearly demonstrates the number of opportunities there are locally for employers to up-skill their workforce and help the next generation prepare for work.

“The first event in April went down very well and we are confident that the combination of expert speakers, quality support and informal networking will continue to prove useful for Fenland businesses.”

Alongside networking, attendees will also be able to discuss any professional or business challenges and opportunities with council representatives.

Attendance at the event is free but delegates are encouraged to register ahead of the event.

To register a free place, visit: www.fenlandforbusiness.co.uk.