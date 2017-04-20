Mystery as one of Britain’s “fastest growing companies” to create 250 jobs in Peterborough

More than 250 jobs are set to be created in Peterborough as one of the country’s “fastest growing companies” moves into the city.

But mystery surrounds who exactly it is.

The big reveal of which company it is and the recruitment drive begins on Tuesday, April 25, and the Peterborough Telegraph will be live from the launch event!

But a website to register your interest in working for the company is already live.

It states: “Our business has been built on being different from the norm. We push boundaries, like to focus on the next big thing and like to empower people to make a difference.

“We are a leading digital company and are now setting up an office in Peterborough, creating 250 exciting new jobs for ambitious people who share our passion for delivering top class service.”

“Our customers expect extraordinary standards and we’re looking to build a team of Customer Service Advisors, as well as Quality & Brand Standards Advisors, Resource & Planning Analysts and Customer Experience Team Leaders.

“Do you want to be part of the journey?”

The company says it travels 11 million journeys a year, has 80% of the FTSE100 as their customers, who works in 83 countries and who loves Peterborough.

Check back here for more details.