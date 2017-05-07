More than 150 local businesses meet Peterborough City Council’s chosen contractors

Scores of representatives from the construction industry have been introduced to a new venture to keep local work local.

More than 150 leaders of businesses from the construction sector turned out for the launch of Peterborough City Council’s Contractors Framework held at Peterborough Rugby Club.

The framework lists the firms that are automatically eligible to bid for council projects priced up to £5 million. In turn they will sub-contract work to other local companies. The gathering was addressed by Jane McDaid, the council’s head of Peterborough property.

The contractors are Burmor Construction, Coulson and Sons, D Brown Building Contractors, Garfield’s Builders, Jeakins Weir, Kier Construction, Lindum Group Peterborough, Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure and RG Carter Cambridge.

John Bridge, the chamber’s chief executive, said: “It was an exceptional turnout and shows how interested businesses are in the framework.”

“They were keen to discover the opportunities to tender for new work.”