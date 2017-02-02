Metro Bank to create 25 jobs in £3 million move to Peterborough

The UK’s newest bank is poised to create 25 jobs in a multi-million pound move into the centre of Peterborough.

The Metro Bank is to open a branch in a three-storey unit in Long Causeway, currently occupied by the British Heart Foundation.

The interior of a Metro Bank branch.

It plans to create 25 full-time jobs and invest £3 million in a revamp of the buildings.

It has just secured approval from Peterborough City Council to make changes to the exterior of the premises and install ATMs.

Metro Bank was founded in 2010 and was the first new bank to open in the UK for more than 100 years.

A spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to be joining the Peterborough community and look forward to making a real difference to the way the city banks.

“Metro Bank is committed to providing unparalleled levels of customer service and convenience. With no appointment necessary and the right ID, customers are able to open accounts on-the-spot and receive a working debit card instantly, along with their mobile and internet banking set-up and cheque book printed.

“They can do all of this and more at a time that suits them, because stores are open seven days a week, early to late.”

Steve Bowyer, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough, said: “We’re pleased to have supported Metro Bank with its decision to move to Peterborough. It’s a strong challenger brand that’s creating more jobs in our already strong financial services sector.”

A spokesman for the BHF, which has occupied the unit for three years, refused to comment.