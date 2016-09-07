Medical devices company in Peterborough is among the world’s most innovative

Medical devices company Coloplast has been praised as one of the most innovative companies in the world.

The accolade comes from US business magazine Forbes, which has ranked Coloplast at number 22 on its list of the globes’s most inventive companies.

It is the fourth time that Coloplast, which has its UK headquarters at the Peterborough Business Park, in Lynch Wood, has been recognised by Forbes.

The latest inclusion puts the company might her than last year when it was ranked in 33rd position.

The magazine also Coloplast the second most innovative European company for 2016.

Ulrik Berthelsen, general manager of Coloplast UK, said: “Innovation is in the DNA of Coloplast and our entire organisation is focused on developing our products to make life easier for users with intimate healthcare needs.

“This also supports the NHS to realise the best value in cost-effective procurement.”

The Danish company produces a range of intimate medical equipment such as ostomy bags, catheters, urology products and wound care items.