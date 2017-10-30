Market Deeping company secures hi-tech aviation radio contract

Have your say

A leading company in Market Deeping has secured a new hi-tech contract.

Air traffic communications specialists Park Air Systems, of Northfields, is to provide next-generation VHF radios to avionics giant Rockwell Collins.

The new T6 radio will boost Rockwell Collins’ air-to-ground voice and data link services for airlines and air navigation service providers.

The T6 radio is smaller and lighter than other similar products. It means Rockwell Collins will be able to install multiple radio channels in half the space used by its current radio.

News of the deal has been welcomed by Chris Mackey, director of Aviation Datalink Services at Rockwell.

He said: “Rockwell Collins is addressing the growth in air traffic and more data being generated by modern aircraft by expanding the number of VHF ground stations in our network.”

Danny Milligan, managing director of Park Air Systems, said: “Our latest T6 radio is now one of the most advanced products of its type in the world.”

Park Air radios can be found in airports in 200 countries around the world.