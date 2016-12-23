Manufacturer’s Christmas thank you to hard-working staff

A Peterborough-based chemicals manufacturer is handing out Christmas gifts plus extra holiday to its staff.

The festive thank you by Safapac bosses to their 63 employees at Stapledon Road, Orton Southgate, comes after a challenging year.

Managing director Barry Cornett said: “This year has been one of our busiest to date, so we have kept the plant open 24-hours operating at full capacity to fulfil orders.

“This has put our team under enormous pressure, but everyone has worked extremely hard and we have not missed a single deadline.

“I am very proud and wanted to reward our staff.”

Staff at Safapac, which this month celebrates 20 years of doing business, got to pick their own Christmas present from an extensive list that includes bottle of bubbly, food hampers, joints of meat and even magazine subscriptions.

There is also a Christmas raffle, which is free for Safapac employees to enter.

Mr Cornett added: “I think our team deserves a break so I am closing the plant for 11 days over Christmas to give everyone a chance to spend time with their families.

“I am delighted with the growth we have achieved in 2016 and to celebrate our twentieth birthday feels fantastic.

“Here’s to an even busier next year.”

