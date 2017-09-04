Manager named for Peterborough customer service centre

Taxi firm Addison Lee has appointed Nick Williams as its Peterborough customer service centre manager.

He will oversee the operation in Hampton which has more than 130 staff, which will soon rise to 250.

He said: “This is a very exciting time for Addison Lee having just opened the £2 million At Your Service Centre in Peterborough to support its broadening market position in Europe and across the world.

“We are building an exceptional team in Peterborough and I have been impressed with the calibre of the new team and the enthusiasm and aptitude shown in their new roles.

“They will play an integral part of Addison Lee’s customer service delivery, helping to establish the company as a global leader in business ground transport.”

