Luxury boatbuilder creates 20 jobs after success at international boat shows

A luxury boatbuilder near Peterborough is creating 20 jobs after success at two international boat shows.

Fairline Yachts is looking to take on 20 extra staff at its factory in Oundle.

The new Targa 63 GTO, which will be launched in Summer 2017.

The move comes after what the company says was “phenomenal success” at the Cannes and Southampton Boat Shows last month.

It is an impressive start for the company that started life eight months on the remains of the former Fairline Boats, which went into administration late last year with the loss of 380 jobs.

The business, which include the name and assets of Fairline Boats, was bought by two Russian investors who created the new company called Fairline Yachts.

The firm says the newly created jobs will take the total head count at the firm to about 250 people.

Our forward order book for next year and beyond is looking very robust. Russell Currie, managing director

Managing director Russell Currie said: “This is an exciting time for Fairline Yachts.

“Hot on the heels of two very successful international boat shows – Cannes and Southampton – where customer deposits were received for boats from across our range, we are now preparing to exhibit at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in Florida next month.

“Our forward order book for next year and beyond is looking very robust.

“This success is thanks to outstanding product designs, a skilled workforce and a committed global dealer network.

“We are delivering on our promise to build boats that customers want to own and dealers want to sell, and I am pleased to say that we have reached the point where we now need to grow our team further so that we can continue to do so.”

Workers are being recruited for a variety of roles including engineers, carpenters, CNC operatives and stage 1 fitters.

New recruits will be taken on at Fairline’s Oundle base to fulfil the company’s growing order book for 2017 and beyond.

The new staff will help to support the introduction of new models to the company’s range - which includes the brand new Targa 63 GTO, launching in Summer 2017 and the Squadron 53, set to be unveiled in January.

Fairline is looking to fill the positions immediately.

For more information on the roles available and details of how to apply, visit: http://www.fairline.com/en/jobs

