Lucrative deal secured by fast growing city software firm

A growing software company in Peterborough has just completed work on a lucrative contract.

Kamarin Computers, of Welbeck Way in Woodston, has finished a one year deal with home improvement chain Taskers.

The contract was worth £100,000 for Kamarin, which has seen its turnover rise by 400 per cent over the last five years, and is growing its workforce.

Kamarin managing director, George Smith, said: “It is an important business win for Kamarin, which is experiencing its best start to the year.

“It was our largest implementation in our history.

“The success of the project has meant Taskers is an excellent reference site and given confidence in other large prospects that we can deliver on promises even at such a large scale.

“The project was also short listed for a European software award to further cement our credibility in the market.”

Under the contract, Kaamarin installed sophisticated software on tills across Liverpool-based Taskers’ five outlets, integrating them into the company’s central accounts. It also installed a customer deposit and order management system.

Taskers’ financial director Paul Schwartz said: “Gone are the days of us manually entering sales figures into our accounts system.

“The software enhances our customer experience too, personified by the story of a man who came in, placed a £10,000 furniture order paid the deposit and left – all within five minutes. It’s hard to see how that can be bettered and we are grateful to Kamarin for making it possible.”