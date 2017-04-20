Leading private taxi company thought to set to create 250 jobs at contact centre in Peterborough

Up to 250 jobs are to be created in Peterborough when a national company - believed to be a taxi hire firm - moves into the city.

It is understood that London-based premium car service, Addison Lee, is recruiting up to 250 people for its new contact centre in Access House, in Cygnet Park, Hampton.

A teaser campaign which has flagged up the job creation without revealing the name of the company has been running on social media in a bid to generate interest in the jobs.

But the Peterborough Telegraph understands from social media comments that the company involved is the 42-year old-Addison Lee, which operates across the US, Europe and Asia.

The name of the company is due to be officially revealed on Tuesday when bosses will attend a launch at Access House, in Cygnet Park, where it is understood the business will operate across one floor.

Recruitment information on social media states the jobs offer a starting salary of £16,500 plus performance related bonuses and other benefits for successful applicants.

In a recruitment advert the company states: “We are currently recruiting for positive and enthusiastic customer service advisors at our brand new Contact Centre in Cygnet Park, Peterborough.

“We are looking for people who do the right thing, get the job done and provide brilliant service to each and every customer who contacts our service centre.”

It is understood that while the jobs will involve call centre work, the company will not operate a taxi service in Peterborough.

Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson said: “I am extremely pleased.

“It is a sign that business is really taking Peterborough seriously as an excellent location with a skilled workforce, good transport links and affordable housing.

“These are quality jobs and I hope that other companies follow this example and consider moving to Peterborough.”

A spokesman for Addison Lee declined to comment at this stage.

Addison Lee was founded by ex-cabbie John Griffin in 1975 has grown from just one car to a fleet of more than 4,800 in central London, carrying more than 10 million passengers across the capital each year.

