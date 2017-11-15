Leading brewery in Peterborough prepares to expand and create jobs after securing new funding

A Peterborough brewery is about to expand its operations after securing a £150,000 grant.

Oakham Ales, in Maxwell Road, which is renown for its cask ales, keg beers and bottled beers, is seeking to diversity into the production of lager and keg-type beers,

The production process at Oakham Ales, in Peterborough.

The company, which employs 44 staff, has secured the grant from the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough LEP under its Eastern Agri-Tech Growth Initiative, which seeks to

help agriculture, food and drink sector companes to grow.

The new funding will allow the brewery to take on an extra 13 staff and support the company in its ambition to reach an annual turnover of £20 million.

Adrian Posnett, managing director of Oakham Ales, said: “Continuing to develop our business is crucial to everyone at Oakham Ales where we believe in delivering the very best that we can.

"Having the ability to diversify into new markets is crucial and the grant we received means the future for everyone involved, and those yet to join, is even more exciting.

He said: "Our beers continue to increase in popularity and we are positive that new lines added to our famous names will be a fantastic asset to Oakham Ales.

"We are proud to be based in Cambridgeshire and are looking forward to welcoming new employees who will be joining a forward-looking, expanding and competitive company."

The company is looking to oversee a multi-phase expansion project and the grant will allow it to commission an upgrade of its systems and controls, larger storage vessels, and kegging line with carbonation system and supporting equipment.

Mr Posnett said that with 80 per cent of the UK drinks market being in lager and keg type products, the grant would allow Oakham Ales to stay relevant and expand while maintaining its high-quality flavours and produce.

Mark Reeve, chairman of the Eastern Agri-Tech Growth Initiative Board and Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough LEP, said: "Oakham Ales already has a reputation for being an award-winning business, with a strong presence as a local employer.

"We are pleased to support their ambitious growth plans that will create new jobs and increase their competitiveness in the marketplace.

"We are excited to see the development of these ambitions unfold with our grant support.”

Oakham Ales was founded in 1993 in Oakham before being relocated to Peterborough in 1995 when it was purchased by the now senior partner, Paul Hook.