Law firm creates top team to help Peterborough businesses cope with Brexit

A law firm has created a Brexit team of legal advisers to help businesses deal with changes as the UK leaves the European Union.

Greenwoods Solicitors, in City Road, Peterborough, has selected five lawyers to staff its Brexit Service.

The team are David Woods, John Macaulay, Kathryn Gilbertson, Adele Whaley, and Rebecca Bridges with combined expertise in corporate, commercial, employment, regulatory, disputes and immigration law.

Mr Woods, the Brexit team leader, said: “The team will ensure we can offer advice across our services on how to be Brexit resilient.

“Some businesses will already be asking ‘What are the key risks of Brexit - and the steps can we take now to prepare?’

“While much is still unknown about the shape and outcome of EU negotiations, businesses should be

assessing now how any changes could affect them. The potential issues are different for every organisation and our Brexit team will ensure that our legal advice is tailored accordingly.”