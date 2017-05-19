Langtoft designer creates colourful souvenir for Chelsea Flower Show

Homewares business Sophie Allport has designed a special mug to celebrate the Chelsea Flower Show.

The Langtoft-based designer has created the mug as a souvenir for the show, which is expected to attract 157,000 visitors.

Sophie Allport outside her new shop in Stamford.

Sophie said: “Chelsea Flower Show is such a special event.

“It’s one of the highlights of my year.

“As a keen gardener I love the show – there’s nothing else quite like it.”

Her Chelsea Flower Show mug celebrates all that is great about the iconic event.

It features a couple of wheelbarrows parked in front of Sophie’s favourite alliums, foxgloves and peonies with some bee hives hiding in the undergrowth.

Sophie said: “With plenty of butterflies, dragonflies, bees and the odd parakeet flying around a blue sky it sets a perfect quintessentially English scene.

“It even features a couple of Chelsea pensioners and see if you can spot the hedgehogs.”

It will be the eighth year that Sophie Allport has exhibited at the show.

She will be showcasing her new Runner Duck and Bees collections as well as her popular Gardening, Hare and Swallow designs.

Sophie Allport will be at the show from May 23 to May 27 on stand RHW294.

The Chelsea mug will be available to buy from the show or online at sophieallport.com and in her new high street shop in Stamford.

Related:

Family-run homewares business chooses Stamford as location for its first shop

Sophie is a five star winner at Chelsea Flower Show