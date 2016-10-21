Search

Kaspas dessert lounge celebrates opening with deputy mayor

The Deputy Mayor councillr Keith Sharp and Christine Wilson, his Deputy Mayoress at the official opening of Kaspas on Bridge Street, Peterborough.

Peterborough’s newest dessert lounge Kaspas received a visit from the city’s deputy mayor as it marked its official opening today (Friday).

The stylish franchise restaurant has been welcoming customers since last week after a “soft opening”.

But today staff welcomed diners with balloons in the restaurant’s brand colours as they celebrated the official opening with a ribbon cutting by councillor Keith Sharp.

The 100+ seat dessert lounge, across two floors on Bridge Street, serves a wide selection of ice cream, waffles, crepes and milkshakes.

