Kaspas dessert lounge celebrates opening with deputy mayor

Peterborough’s newest dessert lounge Kaspas received a visit from the city’s deputy mayor as it marked its official opening today (Friday).

The stylish franchise restaurant has been welcoming customers since last week after a “soft opening”.

the official opening of Kaspas on Bridge Street, Peterborough.

But today staff welcomed diners with balloons in the restaurant’s brand colours as they celebrated the official opening with a ribbon cutting by councillor Keith Sharp.

The 100+ seat dessert lounge, across two floors on Bridge Street, serves a wide selection of ice cream, waffles, crepes and milkshakes.

