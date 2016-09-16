Judges poised to start work but still time to enter Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2016

Judges are about to start the tough task of going through the numerous applications from companies competing in this year’s Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards.

As ever, the standard of entries across the awards’ nine categories has been incredibly high.

And it will be a difficult time for the judges when they start to whittle down the entries to a shortlist.

Yet, there is still a window of opportunity for companies and organisations to get their entries in.

Organiser Linda Pritchard said: “If anyone still wants to enter this is the very last chance, and they should contact me for a form to complete.

“Interviews for successful contenders for the final three places in each category will take place during the last week in September through to mid October.”

Our dedicated website - http://ptbiz2016.weebly.com - includes a Business Awards entry form and all the information you need about the glittering awards ceremony that takes place on November 25.

The Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2016 recognise the diverse business and entrepreneurial talent the area has to offer and give you a chance to highlight what is great about the business you own, work for, or love.

But, you’ve got to be in it to win it and we want you to tell us about your business success stories.

It is free to enter the awards. To take part contact Linda Pritchard on 01664 410041 or at linda.pritchard@jpress.co.uk or through Twitter at @ptbizawards or via www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk and on Facebook.