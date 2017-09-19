Jobs to go as major employer confirms Peterborough factory and warehouse will close

Bosses of a Peterborough manufacturer today confirmed that its city factory will close with the loss of 127 jobs.

Redring Xpelair Group, of Newcombe House, in Newcombe Way, Orton Southgate, will shut down in two phases with the site expected to be fully closed by the end of March next year.

Interiors of the Redring Xpelair factory at Orton Southgate EMN-140729-133134009

The announcement comes after several months of consultation between managers, staff and unions.

The company, which is a global leader in electric water heating and manufactures and supplies ventilation products, says that of the 160 current permanent staff based at the Redring and Xpelair site, the closure and relocation will affect 127 plus a number of agency workers.

It is thought the final number of job losses - permanent and agency - will reach 150.

A company spokesman said: “Following a period of formal consultation with the trade unions and an elected employee representative group, Glen Dimplex Heating & Ventilation today confirms, with regret, that the decision has been taken to move forward with the proposal to close the existing facilities in Peterborough.

“The company will now work towards a timeline that will see the relocation of production to the division’s manufacturing facilities in Dunleer, Ireland, and the closure of the Peterborough factory by 31st December 2017.

“It is anticipated that finished goods warehousing and distribution functions will relocate to Burnley by the end of March 2018, the Peterborough-based facilities will then be closed.

“A small number of employees working in technical, sales and marketing functions will be retained and be based at the existing site until such time as the site is sold and new premises in the locality found.”

Nitin Patel, chief executive, said: “The company recognises the impact of this business decision on its employees and I would like to thank them all for their professionalism and understanding during this difficult process.

“Our focus is now to put in place the arrangements to support employees in finding suitable alternative employment.

“To this end we have been working closely with the trade unions and our elected employee representatives to ensure there is a comprehensive support package in place to assist employees affected by this decision.

He added: “By consolidating Redring and Xpelair’s manufacturing and distribution with that of the wider division, we can better position these popular brands to more rapidly respond to changing market demands.

“We never approach the closure of a facility or the loss of any staff lightly.

“This has been a considered and necessary business decision, but we believe it will ensure that Redring and Xpelair continue to be leading, highly competitive brands in a global marketplace.”

