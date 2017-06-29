Jobs to be created at new ‘in-demand’ business park in Peterborough

Up to 60 jobs could be created with the development of a new business park in Peterborough.

Construction of the 12-unit Discovery Business Park, in Yaxley, is expected to start on July 1.

The park will be made up of purpose-built terraced, semi-detached and detached industrial/warehouse units which will range in size from 1,650 sq ft to 6,600 sq ft. The units are suitable for warehouse, workshop, trade counter or showroom use.

Richard Jones, director of commercial agents Barker Storey Matthews, said one of the units had been sold.

“The park could see the creation of 30 to 60 jobs.

“There is already plenty of demand for the units.”

He said the demolition of farm buildings on the site was under way and it would take eight months to complete the new units.