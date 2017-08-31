Jobs to be created as Yankee Candle prepares to open in Peterborough’s Queensgate

Jobs will be created when specialist retailer Yankee Candle opens in Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre.

Bosses say the store, which will open towards the end of September, will need up to 10 members of staff.

Yankee Candle.

The move is the latest in a series of new store openings in the centre, which is undergoing an £8 million revamp.

Mary Sudlow, Yankee Candle partner store owner, said: “We are delighted to be opening up in Peterborough and this very latest new store shop-fit concept will allow it to become the Yankee Candle flagship store in the Cambridgeshire.

“We are really excited about sharing this unique shopping experience with our new customers.”

Yankee Candle is a manufacturer and retailer of premium scented candles and home fragrance products.

Sarah Senior, head of retail development at Yankee Candle, said: “We are really looking forward to opening the new store.

“The new look will significantly strengthen our presence and we are sure that it will offer our shoppers an improved in-store experience with easier navigation and interaction with our products and staff.”

Mark Broadhead, director of Queensgate, said: “This is a wonderful new addition to Queensgate and a hugely popular retailer with our customers.

“The recent openings of Turtle Bay, Argento, Anne Summers and now Yankee Candle convey exciting times for the city and we continue talks with more exciting new retailers that we will announce it due course.

“We wish Yankee Candle all the very best and look forward to visiting the store once complete.”