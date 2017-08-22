Jobs to be created as Thomas Cook opens new concept store in Peterborough

Holiday giant Thomas Cook is creating jobs with the opening of a hi-tech Disovery store in Peterborough.

The store will be located in the newly extended Serpentine Green shopping centre in Hampton and will provide 15 new jobs.

It will offer customers the use of virtual reality headsets, video content and digital screens to sample their holidays before booking.

Customers will also be able book online appointments with the company’s in-store travel experts.

It will be just the ninth Discovery store to be opened by Thomas Cook in the UK.

The concept has been created as Thomas Cook seeks to meet new demands from customers in the way they want to view and book their vacations. The stores are only located in areas that enjoy a high footfall.

The new store, which will also sell foreign exchange products, will open on September 1 and is sited next to Costa Coffee.

Kathryn Darbandi, director of retail and customer experience at Thomas Cook, said: “We have been a leading employer in Peterborough for 43 years and are delighted to strengthen this even further with the opening of our brand new store.

“It is designed to meet the changing needs of our customers by combining modern technology with face-to face contact from our knowledgeable travel experts.

“We hope that it will be inspiring and engaging and look forward to meeting new and existing customers at one of the exciting in-store launch events we have planned.”

Thomas Cook also has stores in Queensgate and Sainsbury’s in Bretton, and its UK head office in Westpoint, Lynch Wood, where it employs 1,115 people.

