Jobs to be created as independent car dealership prepares to open in Peterborough

Jobs have been created in Peterborough with the opening of a motor specialist’s workshop.

Independent BMW and Mini specialist Bartlett Automotive is opening its second workshop in Kingston Park, Fletton.

The workshop will opne in October and is expected to create six jobs over 12 months.

It will contain four state of the art technician bays plus a separate dedicated MOT, geometry and tyre changing area.

Natalie Boyes Bartlett, operations director, said: “We have witnessed the rapid growth and investment in Peterborough over the last few years, and with the success of our existing workshop in Huntingdon, opening a second site in Peterborough makes perfect sense. We have identified Peterborough as an area where a BMW and MINI specialist is much needed.

“As a low cost alternative to the main dealerships, we are well placed to serve motorists in this region.”

The firm;s Huntingdon workshop was launched in 2009 and is owned and managed by husband and wife team Damian and Natalie Boyes-Bartlett.

The business employs a team of nine including five technicians, a workshop controller and a dedicated customer service adviser.