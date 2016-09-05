Jobs to be created as drinks giant unveils plans for £36 million manufacturing plant in Peterborough

An international soft drinks maker is to create its first European manufacturing plant in Peterborough.

South African drinks manufacturer Kingsley Beverage is investing £36 million to build a 150,000 square feet manufacturing plant at Peterborough Gateway, at Great Haddon.

Kingsley is confident that a growth opportunity exists in the UK, hence the decision to invest in a modern state of the art manufacturing facility. Philip Nieman, managing director-elect

Bosses say they expect the new factory will create between 50 and 60 jobs.

The facility will feature manufacturing, warehouse and office space and will be the first in Europe for the firm which has seven factories in Africa and the Middle East.

Kingsley Beverage produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks, fruit juices, energy drinks and bottled water.

A planning application has been submitted to Peterborough City Council and it is hoped that construction will start later this month.

The site will be developed by Roxhill Developments.

Kingsley Beverage is currently setting up its UK and European operations from a temporary premises in Orton Southgate, Peterborough until the new premises at Peterborough Gateway are ready for use.

Philip Nieman, managing director elect at Kingsley Beverage, said: “Kingsley has seen exponential volume growth since its inception in 2007.

“This growth has accelerated in its home market of South Africa, together with exports into Africa and expansion into the Middle East over the last four years.

“Kingsley is confident that a similar growth opportunity exists in the UK, hence the decision to invest in a modern state of the art manufacturing facility.

“A huge part of Kingsley’s success is making sure we partner with progressive, like-minded companies.

“We are honoured to work with Savills and Roxhill on this exciting project.

“Our experience to date has been very positive and we look forward to building a long term business relationship with both parties.”

Kingsley Beverage has been represented by commercial agents Savills to secure the build-to-suit deal for its first manufacturing plant in Europe.

Charles Spicer, industrial director at Savills, said: “We are pleased to have secured Kingsley Beverage’s first permanent UK base at Peterborough Gateway.

“The deal is particularly significant given it has completed since the EU referendum and will bring significant inward investment to the area as well as creating a number of new jobs.”

Graham Pardoe, senior development director at Roxhill, said: “Roxhill is delighted to have agreed terms with Kingsley Group, an exciting and fast growing company, and to build this new manufacturing facility in Peterborough, which will act as its entry into the UK drinks market.”

