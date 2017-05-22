Jobs to be created as building trade supplier is first to move on to new business park in Peterborough

Jobs are to be created at a new business park that is taking shape in Peterborough.

Three business units are currently under construction at Brookfield Park, in Werrington, each with space for 24 car spaces.

And it has been announced that the first company to move onto Brookfield Park the site will be DIY and building trade supplier, Screwfix.

Occupation of the units should be well under way by the end of the year.

The business park will be close to a new Lidl supermarket in Mancetter Square, creating 40 jobs and which should open next year.

Richard Jones, director at commercial agents Barker Storey Matthews, who are leading the marketing of the site, said: “We have always been confident that Brookfield Park would attract interest from occupiers looking for a good location and a high specification for trade counter or showroom use.

“With Screwfix as the anchor tenant, we are positive that the remaining industrial space to let at Brookfield Park will be fully reserved prior to build completion in the autumn.”

Planning approval for the development of the site was granted by Peterborough City Council last year.

The site fronts on to the A15 from where its steelwork frames are now visible.

Screwfix will occupy the largest unit - 4,616 sq ft - at the new park giving the supplier its second trade counter location in Peterborough. Its first is in St David’s Square, Fengate.

The remaining two units of 3,541 sq ft each are available to let as single, semi-detached units or combined as one unit of 7,082 sq ft and there are options for a self-contained yard.

Mr Jones said: “This area of Peterborough is an established location for industrial and warehouse unit occupiers. Major occupiers include the Royal Mail, Audi and BMW.