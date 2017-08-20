Jobs created in Peterborough firm’s £15million deal

Have your say

Jobs have been created in Peterborough after a company secured a £15 million roads contract.

Keyline has been awarded the contract by the A14 Integrated Delivery Team to deliver materials needed for improvements to the A14 road between Cambridge and Huntingdon.

The Delivery Team is a joint venture between Costain, Skanska, Balfour Beatty and Carillion.

As the sole supply merchant for the A14 improvements, Keyline will be responsible for delivering the required materials for the groundworks and channel drainage across the project.

It means two new recruits will be working in the sales office.

One of the new recruits is Rachael Moore, who will be a senior sales co-ordinator.

There is also a vacancy for a transit and yard worker.

Emma Ward, head of national sales, said: “We are delighted to be part of the integrated team working on this major project with Highways England.”

The new A14 will be open to traffic by December 2020 with Keyline’s contract scheduled to end in April 2020.