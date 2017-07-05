Jobs created at boat builder near Peterborough to cope with wave of new orders

Boat builder Fairline Yachts is creating 50 jobs to cope with a growing number of orders.

The new recruits will take the number of employees at the Oundle-based manufacturer to more than 300.

Russell Currie, managing director of Fairline Yachts, at the company's factory in Oundle.

It is a remarkable transformation for the company after its creation just 18 months ago from the assets of the former Fairline Boats, which collapsed in late 2015 with the loss of 380 jobs.

The new staff are needed to fill a variety of roles including engineers, carpenters, CNC operatives and stage one fitters.

They will play a key role in ensuring the company fulfils what it describes as a “robust forward order book” that stretches into next year and beyond.

Fairline plans to introduce new models to its range, including the new Targa 63 GTO, which will launch at Cannes Yachting Festival in September, the updated Squadron 65 and the Squadron 53, which was unveiled early this year.

Russell Currie, Fairline’s managing director, said: “With a strong forward order book and an array of innovative new models launching over the next three years, this is an exciting time to be joining Fairline Yachts.

“We are looking to expand our production team with 50 new recruits from across a range of trades who want to work with a fast-paced great British brand that delivers beautifully designed luxury yachts to a worldwide audience.”

Fairline is looking to fill the positions immediately.

For more information on the roles available and details of how to apply, please visit: www.fairline.com/en/jobs

