Jobs created as vehicle technology company motors into Peterborough

A specialist light vehicle technology business has created eight jobs with a move into Peterborough.

The firm is called LCVT, which stands for Light Commercial Vehicle Technology, has agreed a lease at 7 Maxwell Road, in Woodston.

The company, who customers include the NHS, is recruiting to fill eight vacancies.

The premises are a 3,021sq ft single storey unit with rear gated compound.

Richard Jones, director of commercial agents Barker Storey Matthews, which handled the lease agreement, said the new letting reinforced the appeal of established industrial areas, such as Woodston and Eastern Industry, to meet the requirements of the region’s small businesses for workshop, warehouse and trade counter premises.

He said: “Demand for commercial premises to let in Peterborough for light industrial uses such as those of LCVT and similar, niche suppliers, stockists and sellers, remains constant as we head in to the second part of the year.”