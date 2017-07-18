Jobs created as Peterborough mail firm invests £400k in new equipment

A direct mail and marketing company in Peterborough is creating jobs after a substantial investment in the latest digital printing equipment.

KJS Print To Mail, in Astore Park, Padholme Road East, Fengate, which employs 28 people, has recruited three members of staff in the last six months with more recruitment to come over the year.

Luke Warren operates the new digital printing press.

The expansion of the workforce follows a £400,000 investment this year in cutting edge equipment.

That includes £300,000 for a state of the art variable colour data digital printing press with a Xerox black and white high speed digital laser printer plus £60,000 for a folding machine and £35,000 for Prism 92 guillotine to be installed in September.

It comes on the back on a £600,000 LED UV litho printing machinery investment last year.

Managing director Stuart Speechley said: “For KJS the issue is keeping up with our sales growth that has increased by over £350,000 year on year over the last few years.

“So the need to stay up to date with technology, this has been paramount to us also giving our customers the highest quality product at very competitive prices and quick turnaround times.

KJS provides print and mail services in many areas including the charity sector, travel firms, the financial sector and commercial markets.

KJS is just one of many city firms creating jobs. New figures show the number of claimants in the Peterborough local authority area fell to 1,770 people in June - down by 90 people for the same time last year. Jobs have been created by Addison Lee, BGL Group, ABAX and RSA.