Job Show success is another employment boost for Peterborough

About 600 people turned out for a jobs show in Peterborough offering a range of careers and training opportunities.

Organisers of The Job Show Peterborough hailed the event as a huge success with great reviews from exhibitors and visitors.

They say that about 600 visitors came face-to-face with employers around the region offering hundreds of jobs and apprenticeships.

The event took place at the Peterborough United Football Club, in London Road.

The show was declared officially open by the Mayor of Peterborough Councillor David Sanders.

Jason Gilbert, business leader of event sponsors RSA, said: “We were naturally thrilled to be the sponsors of The Job Show Peterborough.

“The Job Show team made the day really easy and engaging for the exhibitors and the job visitors to the show.

“I take pride knowing that we are creating up to 200 new roles in RSA for the local community and the job show provides a perfect platform for all the exhibitors, along with RSA, to engage with the talented people that came to visit and I wish all them the very best as they embark on their new journey.”

Victoria Clarke, director of The Job Show, said: “We had a range of employers offering job opportunities and apprenticeships to individuals either seeking to improve their prospects, train for a new career or wanting to get back into work.”

The success of the event is further good employment news for the city.

The number of people claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance fell last month to 1,485 from 1,570 in November.