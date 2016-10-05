Job seekers get Christmas boost in Peterborough

Job seekers from Peterborough are being given the perfect opportunity to earn extra cash in the lead-up to Christmas as a leading recruitment agency is seeking warehouse pickers and packers as businesses from across the region prepare for the festive season.

PMP Recruitment will be looking to fill more than 1,000 temporary and flexible positions, providing the chance for enthusiastic workers to save money for extra Christmas presents at a time to suit themselves.

Salaries start from £7.35 per hour for day shifts to £9.11 per hour for evening work, whilst many locations will include bonuses for working on Black Friday, which falls on 25th November. As an added incentive, successful candidates may also get the chance to land permanent roles.

Jamie Reynolds, PMP Recruitment’s Managing Director, said: “We have a large number of fantastic roles available that offer a competitive rate of pay and the chance of full-time employment. As well as people looking for permanent work, these flexible jobs will also be perfect for students coming home for Christmas, parents, semi retired people or anybody just looking to save up for the festive season.”

For more information, or to apply, visit www.pmprecruitment.co.uk