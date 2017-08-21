Job-creating Lidl supermarket to be focal point of British Sugar’s Peterborough site redevelopment

A Lidl supermarket creating 40 jobs will be the centrepiece of a multi-million pound redevelopment of British Sugar’s head office site in Peterborough.

The supermarket chain will occupy a 2,200sq metre store on the 2.5 hectare site off Sugar Way, which will also include 70 homes.

British Sugar is looking to vacate the site and relocate its operations to purpose-built premises in Cygnet Way, in Hampton next spring.

The plans are to be unveiled at a public display on Thursday (24 August) as British Sugar seeks to assess public opinion on its proposals ahead of submitting a planning application to Peterborough City Council.

The exhibition will be held at Nene Valley Community Centre (Birch & Willow Hall), Candy Street, Peterborough, from 1pm to 6pm.

Planning consultants Rapleys, acting on behalf of British Sugar, say they have already sent out 2,300 leaflets to local residents and businesses surrounding the site to inform them about the plans and invite them to the exhibition.

New Lidl store

A planning statement released by Rapleys states the proposed Lidl foodstore will occupy the western section of the site.

It will employ 40 people with a Living Wage Foundation rate for all eligible employees and there will not be any zero hours contracts.

The store will have be a 145 space car park with access via a roundabout from Sugar Way.

Opening hours at the store will be 7am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm Sunday and there will be a maximum of two HGV deliveries to the store per day.

The store will have a glazed frontage to Oundle Road with the car park extending to the south and west and there will be an in-house bakery.

Outlining the housing plans, the document states it is proposed to build 16 two-bedroom, 40 three-bedroom; and 14 four-bedroom homes.

Two three-storey apartment buildings are proposed along the site’s southern boundary, with frontage onto Oundle Road.

Access to the new housing estate will be via a roundabout from Sugar Way, with new roads to be constructed within the site.

A spokesman for Rapleys said: “British Sugar is committed to securing planning permission for the regeneration of the existing office site for the benefit of the local community and the City of Peterborough.”

Feedback and comments:

As well as the public event on 24 August, residents can comment on the proposal {mailto: peterborough@rapleys.com|by email, to peterborough@rapleys.com|email peterborough@rapleys.com}, or by post, using the address:

Peterborough Consultation, Rapleys LLP, 55 Spring Gardens, Manchester, M2 2BY

There is also a petition in support of the proposal at gopetition.com.

Comments should be submitted by Sunday, 3 September, and all feedback will be taken into consideration when finalising the proposal.

