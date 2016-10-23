Jewellers sale to continue into 2017

A closing down sale at a historic jewellers in Peterborough is set to last into the new year.

The owners at Charles Bright, one of Peterborough’s most iconic and prestigious jewellery businesses, have welcomed hundreds of customers through their doors since the closing down sale started last weekend.

It is now certain that the sale will run over the Christmas trading period. All stock will be priced at up to 60 per cent off and everything must go.

Co-owner Roger Aron said: “The atmosphere in the shop has been extremely upbeat, with everyone enjoying an excellent bargain. There is still plenty of stock left and the store will be open 7 days a week until January.”

The Exchange Street shop was originally opened by Charles Henry Ernest Bright, a reputable jeweller and watchmaker, in the early 1920s.

Roger added: “So many people have expressed surprise that we are closing and are sad to see such an important, independent, well-established and trusted retail business leave the High Street. However, they do accept that all good things come to an end and, by and large, people have wished us all well in our separate retirements or whatever we choose to do next.”