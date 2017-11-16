International award for Peterborough-based boat builder

Have your say

Luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Fairline Yachts, has secured a prestigious international honour.

Fairline Yachts, of Oundle, has been presented with the International Dealer Development Award at the annual METSTRADE Boat Builder Awards, held in Amsterdam.

Judges praised Fairline for its work with its global dealer network to create fairer, more efficient ways of working.

Russell Currie, managing director of Fairline Yachts, said: “With the rebirth of Fairline Yachts, we had the opportunity to readdress Fairline’s relationship with its global dealer network.

“Improving this relationship is something which I feel passionately about and we are dedicated to creating a more productive, transparent relationship based on mutual trust and respect.

“The future for Fairline Yachts is looking very bright.”

