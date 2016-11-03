Insurance giant to create 200 jobs in Peterborough to deal with growing workload

A leading insurance company has announced today it is to create 200 jobs in Peterborough.

Insurer RSA is recruiting the new staff for its contact centre in Lynch Wood in order to cope with a growing workload.

The new positions will be created over the next 12 months.

The company says the new roles will include sales, service and claims plus some leadership positions and there will be a mix of full and part-time positions.

Salaries start at £16,250 with benefits that can be tailored to suit individual needs.

The firm currently employs 600 staff at Lynch Wood.

Kirk Bradley, customer services director, said: “We have been one of the leading employers in the Peterborough area for over three decades.

“Our team is integral in delivering the quality of service our partners expect – many of whom are household leading brands including our own More Than brand.

“We are delighted to be able to announce that we are expanding our team as a result of existing growth along with a new partnership launching next year and our recruitment adverts will feature prominently in and around Peterborough from now until early into 2017.”

“We are naturally excited by the new roles RSA is creating for the local economy.

“We are looking to recruit additional team members who really enjoy working with customers and have a great telephone manner, enabling them to give clear information, make it easy, get the job done and deliver outstanding service for our customers. Experience is welcome but not essential.”

Weekend and evening work also means that RSA would welcome applications from parents coming back into the workplace, students and anyone who is looking for more flexible hours beyond the standard office hours of 9am to 5pm.

Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson said: “This is great news for the city - a key prestigious employer announcing new jobs - it is a strong vote of confidence in Peterborough as an excellent place to do business.”

A RSA spokeswoman said the new RSA recruitment campaign will be seen throughout Peterborough on posters, buses, on the Peterborough Arena billboards and heard on the local radio.

The campaign adverts will focus on six of our Peterborough “everyday heroes” – people who we all recognise for their outstanding contribution to our community.

“People who embody the values that RSA is looking for - caring, team-spirited, curious, big-hearted, team spirited, keep their commitments and have that “can do attitude” we all admire to add to its current teams.”

Anyone interested in applying for one of these new roles should either call now on 01344 471288 or visit http://jobsintheuk.rsagroup.com (goes live November 7).

The new roles include an exciting four to five week training programme equipped to give candidates the skills you need to be successful in the role.

The spokeswoman said: “Over the years, many of team have stayed as this is an amazing place to work where you are able to move into a variety of different roles as part of their career here at RSA.”