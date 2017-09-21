Hundreds turn out for jobs show in Peterborough

Organisers of a jobs show in Peterborough say they are delighted with the number of people who attended the event.

Hundreds of career seekers poured into the fifth The Job Show held at the Peterborough United football ground, in London Road.

The Job Show - Roisin McLoughlin and Gren Morgan from the Alzheimer's Society. EMN-170914-183714009

It featured more than 1,500 vacancies and apprenticeships and offered help with job search issues such as writing a CV.

One job seeker was jubilant after attending the show.

Sandra Young, of Orton Longueville, who took voluntary redundancy from a financial institution after 27 years, said: “The organisers were great at introducing me to companies to help me and I was amazed as I was offered three interviews on the day.”

Job Show director Victoria Clarke said: “We had a really great day with so many people attending our show for the first time looking for all types of different job opportunities.”

Ben Ford, head of customer experience for sponsors Addison Lee, of Hampton, said: “A very successful day was had by all.”