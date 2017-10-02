Hundreds turn out for annual business celebration at Peterborough Cathedral

Hundreds of representatives of business in Peterborough plus civic and political leaders attended a special dinner at Peterborough Cathedral.

Organisers of Opportunity Peterborough’s Bondholder Dinner say 460 guests turned out for the annual gathering held at Peterborough Cathedral.

Some of the guests at the Bondholder Dinner in Peterborough Cathedral.

Guests included Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya and the leader of Peterborough City Council John Holdich who welcomed guests to the event.

He announced the signing of a Friendship Partnership with the Italian city of Foggia and welcomed representatives of the Norlin Hotel Group, which has signed up as the hotel operators at Fletton Quays, Peterborough.

He said: “Peterborough has signed a friendship agreement with Foggia. This has come about as a result of some great work done by City College Peterborough on really exciting projects with Foggia.

“I am sure this is just the start of a long and collaborative relationship between our cities.

He added: “Closer to home, it is clear that Peterborough has a really bright future.

“How great is it to see the cranes on Fletton Quays?

“We’ve started work on the Mill, which will be a new arts hub, and the new offices just behind; and our friends at Weston Homes are building the residential units at a tremendous rate.

“And I’d particularly like to welcome the Norlin Hotel Group here tonight who have just signed up as the new hotel operators on the key site next to Town Bridge – we look forward to working with you and I know it will be a fantastic addition to the South Bank offer.

“So tonight is a celebration – and I’d like to thank you for everything you are doing to support and grow this great city.”

Tom Hennessy, head of economic strategy and partnerships at Opportunity Peterborough, said: “This truly is a celebration.

“In the last year, Peterborough businesses have been growing stronger and stronger; new companies have come to the area including Smart Garden, Metro Bank and Addison Lee.

“We are seeing the city changing around us.”