Hundreds sign up as Metro banks on Peterborough

Customers poured into Peterborough’s new banking arrival, the Metro Bank, when it opened for business last week.

Bosses say hundreds of accounts have been opened at the bank in Long Causeway with the first opened at 8.10am on launch day.

Opening of the Metro Bank at Long Causeway EMN-170929-163923009

A spokesman said: “Obviously this is great as it means an account was officially opened before the other banks in the city centre were even open.”

The Metro Bank has invested £3 million transforming the three-storey building into its 50th UK store in a move that has also created 25 jobs.

The bank was declared open by the Mayor of Peterborough Councillor John Fox at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, surrounded by stilt-walkers, balloons, live music and the Metro Bank’s mascot.

Iain Kirkpatrick, managing director retail for Metro Bank, said: “Peterborough has a thriving business community and big ambitions to bring investment to the community, and we think we can be part of that.

“We think it is a city that is let down by its existing banks and we have come to bring better services for customers.”

The Metro Bank says it aims to revolutionise banking with seven days a weeks opening, with trading hours to suit customers’ needs and ensuring customers who call in to open an account, leave with everything necessary to operate that account.

Steve Bowyer, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough, said: “Peterborough has a very strong financial services sector and it’s great to have Metro Bank joining other industry leaders here and contributing to the city’s growth.”

Related:

Unlocking the way for the Metro Bank