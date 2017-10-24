Hundreds of Peterborough businesswomen support breast cancer charity

More than 300 businesswomen from the Peterborough area joined a fundraising lunch in aid of breast cancer care – raising a massive £11,500.

The sell-out lunch is now in its third year, and to date has raised £32,500 to help to fund new equipment for the Breast Care Unit at Peterborough City Hospital, and pay for Advanced courses for Nurses, as well as clinic room makeovers.

The event is organised by former breast cancer patient Carol Collier, as a way of thanking all those involved with her care journey.

Held at the Holiday Inn West, and hosted by BBC Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior, there was live music from saxophonist Ian Thompson, and Clare Hall from the PCH Breast Care Unit gave a talk about the work of the team, and advice on how women can look after themselves.

The highlight of the event was an inspirational talk by guest speaker Katie Piper, the TV presenter and charity campaigner who rebuilt her life after surviving a brutal acid attack in 2008.

In 2009 she set up a charity The Katie Piper Foundation to help people with burns and scars to reconnect with their lives and their communities.

Carol said: “It was another fantastic turnout, and my huge thanks to everyone who supported and attended the lunch. My passion for fund raising for the Breast Care Unit increases as I hear of more and more women who, like me, have benefitted from the care and support they received from the fantastic team at The Breast Care Unit whilst going through their breast cancer journey.

“There were many women in the room at the launch who have had a breast cancer diagnosis. some of whom I have met and we have shared our experiences with each other.

“The common thread is that we are all so grateful for the care and support we received, and are receiving, and most importantly that having cancer is life changing for us and our loved ones.”

Sponsors of the lunch were: Buckles Solicitors LLP, Premier Kitchens, Alwalton Hall, EDS Recruitment, Rawlinsons, Holiday Inn Peterborough West and Larkfleet Group.