Hundreds of jobs at fair

Jobseekers in Peterborough can apply for a wide range of jobs at a forthcoming jobs fair.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Tackling Worklessness in Peterborough (TWIP) are hosting their annual jobs fair ‘Recruit 2017’ on Thursday, September 7 from 10.30am to 2.30pm at the Town Hall in Bridge Street.

With more than 30 stands the event will include hundreds of vacancies from the retail, administration, care, customer service and warehousing sectors. Companies attending include Argos, Farsight Security, HMP Whitemoor, ReUseful UK, along with all three armed forces.

The event is being sponsored by the DWP and Cross Keys Homes.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their CVs and dress smart. Work coaches from Jobcentre Plus will be available at the event to provide support, and there will be a zone where jobseekers can get support to tackle their barriers to employment.