Hundreds flock to annual business exhibition in Peterborough

Organisers of Peterborough’s annual B2B exhibition say its success illustrates the vibrancy of the city’s economy.

An estimated 500 plus people passed through the doors to enjoy the exhibition held at the Kingsgate Conference Centre in Parnwell.

There were 85 exhibitors showcasing their products and services from insurance and banking to education to marketing.

Afterwards, John Bridge, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce which organised the event with Opportunity Peterborough, said: “It was a great day, where a lot of companies were able to build those business relationships and create new contacts for the future.

He said: “The success of the B2B exhibition really illustrates the vibrancy and buoyancy of the Peterborough economy.

“Many visitors told me the numbers of people and the quality were the best ever.

“A number of people said they were so impressed that would look to put on a display at next year’s exhibition.”

As well as the many displays from companies and agencies, the day-long exhibition featured well-attended seminars that provided the must-know information on a range of key topics from digital marketing, communications, networking to leadership skills and pensions.

The event was preceded by a Bondholder breakfast organised by economic development company Opportunity Peterborough that featured a talk by representatives of the Bank of England.

The exhibition was officially opened by Peterborough City Council chief executive Gillian Beasley.