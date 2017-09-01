How much do you need to earn to buy a house in each Peterborough postcode?

Have you ever wondered how much money you’d have to earn an hour to buy a house in the most expensive area of Peterborough and the surrounding villages?

It might come as a shock to some residents about the price difference between buying a house in some of Peterborough’s most desirable areas to the rest of the city.

For example, the average house price in the PE5 postcode, Ailsworth and the surrounding area, means you would need to earn £53,976 per year, or £27.68 an hour, according to a recent study by Web-Blinds.com.

In comparison, those looking to buy in the PE1 postcode will only need to earn £19,851 per year, or £10.18 per hour, based on a single person working a 37.5 hour week and the mortgage being 35% of income.

Here’s how Peterborough’s postcodes compare when buying a house:

PE1: £10.18 per hour, £381.75 per week or £19,851 a year

PE2: £13.06 per hour, £489.75 per week or £25,467 a year

PE3: £14.14 per hour, £530.25 per week or £27.573 a year

PE4: £11.74 per hour, £440.25 per week or £22.893 a year

PE5: £27.68 per hour, £1,038 per week or £53.976 a year

PE6: £16.62 per hour, £623.25 per week or £32,409 a year

PE7: £14.69 per hour, £550.88 per week or £28,645 a year

PE8: £22.92 per hour, £859.50 per week or £44,694 a year