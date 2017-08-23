Search

How much do you need to earn an hour to live in each Peterborough postcode?

Peterborough affordability study
Have you ever wondered how the cost of living and property prices differ across Peterborough?

It might come as a shock to some residents about the price difference between renting a house in some of Peterborough's most desirable areas to the rest of the city.

For example, according to a recent study by Web-Blinds.com, you would have to earn £11.47 per hour to rent in the PE2 postcode around the Oundle Road area, based on a single person working a 37.5 hour week and rent being 35% of income.

In comparison, to live in the PE8 postcode out towards Elton and Fotheringhay, you would have to earn £26.53 per hour.

The full list:

PE2 - £11.47

PE4 - £12.23

PE1 - £14.63

PE3 - £15.37

PE7 - £16.36

PE6 - £17.66

PE5 - £21.43

PE8 - £26.53