Housing association named as leading social landlords

Peterborough’s largest housing association Cross Keys Homes has been recognised in the top 50 social landlords in the country, as published by 24housing magazine.

Coming in at number 22, the list celebrates the excellent work of the social housing sector’s very best landlords, and is compiled and voted on by expert judges from across the sector.

Cross Keys chief executive Claire Higgins said: “It is fantastic to hear that we have been recognised nationally in this prestigious list.

“Everyone is really thrilled.

“To be featured in the top 25 social landlords is a great testament to the hard work of everyone here, but we are never complacent and will try to better this next year.

“We are determined to do all that we can for our residents, providing good quality services as well as building much needed new affordable homes for future generations to come.”