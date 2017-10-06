House builder in Peterborough scores direct hit with gift to young fencing star

A young British fencing star has been given a new edge in her fight to win international honours.

Fifteen-year-old Rachael Lever, from Oundle, is a member of the British Under-17 Epee squad and has been selected to fence for Scotland at the School Games.

Rachael Lever in action.

She aims to compete at the Commonwealth Games next year.

However, although fenciing is an Olympicn sport, the teenager does not receive any funding and is in desperate need of new equipment.

Now Persimmon Homes East Midlands, based in Commerce Way, Peterborough, has lunged to the rescue with a £750 grant as part of the builder’s Healthy Communities scheme.

Rachael said: “I’m thrilled to receive this generous donation.

"I need a second set of fencing kit that is lighter weight, and I also need to replace swords at £120 per sword.

“This money will help me no end.

“It’s fantastic that a large company like Persimmon uses its success to support people like me in this way.”

Every month sports clubs and individuals in each of Persimmon’s 30 operating areas receive donations of £750 – a total of £22,500.

In January 30 finalists from each region will be selected and a public vote will follow, with prizes of £200,000, £50,000 and £5,000 up for grabs.

The Healthy Communities scheme runs alongside Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative for non-sports clubs, which sees more than £700,000 dished out to good causes each year.

Nova Eames, head of sales for Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said: “We are extremely proud of our charity schemes, Healthy Communities and Community Champions.

"It’s terrific to be able to support sports clubs and charities across the region with tens of thousands of pounds every year.

“Rachael Lever has a bright future ahead of her. We hope to be watching her at the Olympics one day and know that we played a part in that success.”