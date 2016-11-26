Homes plan for Crowland with £235,000 investment into town

A plan to build more than 40 new homes in Crowland could bring with a £235,000 investment into children’s education and play equipment.

South Holland District Council is set to give the go-ahead to a 41-home development in Peterborough Road, put forward by Seagate Homes of Long Sutton and to be decided upon at a meeting tomorrow.

The site is vacant and does not give rise to the loss of good quality and versatile agricultural land A statement from Seagate Homes

The plan, which would see a mix of one to four-bedroom homes and two to three-bedroom bungalows built on a four-acre site, is the second development planned for Peterborough Road since a separate proposal for 50 homes was approved two years ago.

A statement from Seagate Homes said: “The site is vacant and does not give rise to the loss of good quality and versatile agricultural land.”

However, any planning permission would come with a conditionto invest nearly £86,000 into primary school education in Crowland and nearly £150,000 towards a new play equipment for the town.

A letter from Crowland Parish Council to the district council’s planning committee said: “The present level of centrally provided play equipment needs to be increased and maintained.”