Homes agency’s new chairman outlines goals for the future

The new chairman of a Peterborough housing association has spoken of the challenges ahead posed by the housing crisis.

Andy Orrey has just taken over as chair of Cross Keys Homes (CKH), in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, from Dr Angus Kennedy who has completed the maximum nine years term.

CKH manages more than 11,000 properties in Peterborough and houses about 14 per cent of the city’s population.

Mr Orrey said: “Cross Keys Homes is already in a great place. It has a very strong financial base and is doing great things.

“We are all aware there is a housing crisis, caused by a mix of a lack of supply and high prices, and while social housing will always be the core for us, we can do things to try and ensure homes for everybody. We could broaden the range of products we offer.

“We can move from social housing to shared ownership to help people get their feet on the housing ladder. Owning their own home is an aspiration for most people.”

He said: “The challenge is to make CKH even better than it is. I’m impressed with the relationship CKH has with Peterborough City Council. The council has the land and CKH has the ambition and the money to build houses. I’ve not seen anything like it before.”

Mr Orrey was formerly chief executive of Ongo housing association, has worked in the housing sector for nine years and in the private sector where he has held a number of financial director roles.

Claire Higgins, CKH’s chief executive, said: “Andy will be a strong leader, to help us to deal with the uncertainties we face.”