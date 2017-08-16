Herb supplier in Peterborough poised for expansion

A long established supplier of herbs is poised to treble the size of its operations in Peterborough.

The 135-year-old Joseph Flach & Sons, which has been based in 3,000 sq ft premises in Maxwell Road, is moving to a 10,000 sq ft warehouse just yaedrs away in the same street.

The firm says it needs the extra room to meet growing demand for natural botanical products across a number of sectors both

in the UK and overseas.

Booses have signed a new five year lease on new premises in Peterborough in a deal overseen by commercial property agency, Barker

Storey Matthews who acted on behalf of the landlord in the transaction.

Joseph Flach & Sons (JFS) has been supplying botanicals – plant matter, herbs, gums and spices – to a number of core markets for over 135 years.

Anthony Benton purchased the company in November 2015 – the first time it had been out of family ownership since

its foundation in 1882.

The new premises are more than treble the size of the company’s current facility on the sam industrial estate where it has been trading since 1988 after it moved from London to Peterborough.

Mr Benton, managing director, said: “In buying the company nearly two years ago, we saw great potential for its expansion.

“The business has grown in the short time since we bought it but there is huge opportunity for growth across our markets, including overseas, where we see an exciting opportunity for expansion.

“Our existing building was restricting what we could handle and the new facility will transform the levels of business we can handle.

“Going from a 3,000 sq ft to a 10,000 sq ft unit affords the opportunity to recruit to add to ourcurrent headcount of eight and to ensure fulfilment of our growing overseas and domestic wholesale order book.

“Some businesses would, understandably, be reticent about investing in future growth given the uncertainty created by the current economic and political chaos but we see significant growth potential and feel we should push on, regardless, to fill that potential.

“JFS has weathered many economic climates in its 135 years of trading and it has prevailed.

“Its products are timeless and interest in good natural products has never been healthier and we aim

to capitalise on that.”

Richard Jones, director of Barker Storey Matthews, said: “The move by Joseph Flach & Sons confirms the appeal of established industrial areas of the city, such as Maxwell Road in Woodston and Eastern Industry, when it comes to meeting the production, distribution and warehouse requirements of the region’s prosperous businesses.

“Demand for commercial premises to let in Peterborough for uses such as those of Joseph Flach & Sons and similar, niche suppliers, stockists and sellers, remains constant as we head towards the final quarter of the year.”