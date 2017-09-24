Hats off as first apprentices complete new course with Peterborough company

The first apprentices on Peterborough-based Coca-Cola European Partners’ field sales apprenticeship scheme have graduated in style.

A ceremony was held at Peterborough Cathedral to mark the successfully completion of the course by the nine apprentices.

The apprentices are Mariella Catling, Ben Kimble, Alex Henlan, George Brown, Ross Lee, Bailey Danahar, Josh Lynch, Tom Hutchinson and Natalie Hudson.

Their success comes six months after CCEP, which has its customer hub in Morley Way, Woodston, announced its largest apprentice recruitment drive supported by a £1 million investment.

An Vermeulen, VP of field sales, said: “Supporting the education and development of new talent is hugely important to us. It was a pleasure to see our very first group of field sales apprentices graduating.”

“I look forward to seeing how they progress further in their chosen careers.”