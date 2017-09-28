Hamper company in Bourne is shortlisted for national honour

A luxury hamper company in Bourne is in the running for a prestigious award.

Hay Hampers, of Roman Bank, has been named as one of the finalists in the Amazon Growing Business Awards’ family-owned business of the year category.

The award recognises high class family-owned UK companies that show continued exceptional growth.

Managing director Gabriele Da Re said: “We are thrilled at being nominated for an Amazon Growing Business Award as there’s no bigger or better awards programme for small and medium sized enterprises.

She added: “Our passion for authentic food and drinks, innovative ideas and international approach are eventually giving significant progress to the business.”

Created 30 years ago, Hay Hampers has always been a family-run business for over 30 years. In July 2014, the company was taken over by the Da Re family.

Since then the company has reached a distinctive high end positioning in the gift hampers market and its turnover has tripled from £500,000 to £1.5 million.

The award winners will be announced in London on November 29.