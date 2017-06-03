Golden accolade for Market Deeping communications specialist

A Market Deeping communications specialist has secured a prestigious accolade.

Air traffic management company Park Air Systems, of Northfields, has achieved a gold standard accreditation by Investors in People (IiP).

It is the third time the company has been given the accreditation since 2010.

The award puts the firm among the top 14 per cent of accredited businesses in the UK whose people management standards and policies are exemplary.

Danny Milligan, managing director of Park Air Systems, said: “This is proof our investments are being made in the right places.

“We’re pleased to have achieved the gold standard. We will work hard to improve our systems even more.”

Paul Devoy, head of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate Park Air Systems.

“The accreditation is the sign of a great employer, an outperforming place to work and a clear commitment to success. Park Air should be extremely proud of their achievement.”

Park Air is a subsidiary of US-based Northrop Grumman.

It supplies communication systems for airspace operations worldwide and Park Air radios can be found in airports in 200 countries around the world.