Giant turbine is first order for revived Peterborough engineering company

Engineers at a newly-revived Peterborough turbines manufacturer have just completed work on their first order since the restoration of the firm’s iconic name.

Workers at the 149-year-old Peter Brotherhood, in Papyrus Road, Werrington, have just finished construction of a 60 tonnes steam turbine for South Korea.

Peter Bortherhood's new steam engine.

Completion of the huge steam turbine and generator comes a year after the company was bought for £10 million by Luton-based Hayward Tyler from the American engineering giant Dresser-Rand.

The change of ownership immediately brought a new lease of life for the Peterborough company, which saw its famous Peter Brotherhood name restored - eight years after it being axed by Dresser Rand - plus a £1 million investment.

Chief executive Ewan Lloyd-Baker said after the purchase that Peter Brotherhood was a gem that had been unloved by its former American owners and had been starved of investment.

A spokeswoman for Peter Brotherhood said: “This is very significant as it is our first order as the new Peter Brotherhood.”

The 22.6MW steam turbine generator has taken 48 weeks to build for the South Korean S-Oil refinery. It will be transported by road and sea to its new home.

S-Oil has been refining oil for 36 years and has a refining capacity of 669,000 barrels a day.

Peter Brotherhood sales manager Sharron King said: “ As with all our steam turbine packages, the turbine, gearbox, oil system and control system were all successfully tested here in Peterborough.”

Related:

Old name, new start for iconic Peterborough firm

Peterborough engineering company expected to play vital role for new owners

Revived Peterborough engineering giant set to get £1 million investment